Boat Rocker reimagines Robin Hood in new drama for Canada’s Global
Corus Entertainment-owned Canadian network Global has ordered a contemporary reimagining of Robin Hood from Toronto-based studio Boat Rocker Media.
Director X
The 8×60’ drama, called Robyn Hood, is created by filmmaker Director X (aka Julien Christian Lutz) and sees the legendary outlaw recast as a fearless young woman. It is written by screenwriter Chris Roberts, whose credits include sci-fi drama Orphan Black and Jason Mamoa-led series Frontier.
The Canadian series follows Robyn Loxley, a young woman whose masked hip-hop band The Hood is known for their inventive videos and anti-authoritarian message. As the economic disparity between rich and poor widens, she finds herself fighting for her home and her family.
Filming is scheduled to begin this summer in Toronto and Hamilton, with the show launching on Global in 2023.
Executive producing are: Director X (Superfly, Mister Tachyon), who made his name initially as a music video director before branching into film and TV; Roberts; Kerry Appleyard for Boat Rocker Studios; Jill Green for Eleventh Hour Films; and Luti Fagbenle for Luti Media.
Robyn Hood is produced by Boat Rocker in association with Corus Entertainment, with Boat Rocker handling international distribution.