Please wait...
Please wait...

Boat Rocker nabs rights to Girl Troop vs Aliens

Boat Rocker Studios has picked up the international distribution rights to Girl Troop vs Aliens

NEWS BRIEF: Canada’s Boat Rocker Studios has picked up the international distribution rights to British kids’ live-action show Girl Troop vs Aliens.

The 10×25’ comedy adventure series, produced by Lime Pictures for BBC Children’s and Education in the UK, follows a quartet of 12-year-olds as they battle extra-terrestrials. Girl Troop vs Aliens was created by playwright Madeleine Perham and is based on her acclaimed 2019 Edinburgh Fringe show. The project counts Boat Rocker’s David Fortier, Ivan Schneeberg, Jon Rutherford and Nick Nantell and CBBC’s Anita Burgess among its executive producers, in addition to Angelo Abela and Tim Compton.

C21 reporter 20-02-2026 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

UK industry 'on brink of collapse' as 74% of workers consider leaving – Film & TV Charity
Paramount alum Samantha de Alwis joins Australia's i8 Studio as head of unscripted
ITV Studios' screenings slate includes Graham Norton gameshow, 12 new scripted series
Blue Ant Rights brings drama to London, taps Leona Connell as senior scripted consultant
WBD Nordics, Sky Italia, Prime Video among latest buyers of BBC Studios content

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE