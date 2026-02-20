Boat Rocker nabs rights to Girl Troop vs Aliens

NEWS BRIEF: Canada’s Boat Rocker Studios has picked up the international distribution rights to British kids’ live-action show Girl Troop vs Aliens.

The 10×25’ comedy adventure series, produced by Lime Pictures for BBC Children’s and Education in the UK, follows a quartet of 12-year-olds as they battle extra-terrestrials. Girl Troop vs Aliens was created by playwright Madeleine Perham and is based on her acclaimed 2019 Edinburgh Fringe show. The project counts Boat Rocker’s David Fortier, Ivan Schneeberg, Jon Rutherford and Nick Nantell and CBBC’s Anita Burgess among its executive producers, in addition to Angelo Abela and Tim Compton.