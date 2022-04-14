Boat Rocker adapts McCurdy comic strip Stuffed with The Operating Room

Canada’s Boat Rocker and LA-based animation prodco The Operating Room are partnering to develop an animated TV series based on the comic strip Stuffed.

The animated series follows the outrageous, curious, hilarious and absurd adventures of a young girl who cares for a group of mythical plush toys.

The original webcomic and book series were created by Erik McCurdy. Since launching in 2018, the webcomic has gained hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram, Facebook and South Korean online comic platform Webtoon. Meanwhile, a book version, Stuffed Volume One, topped the Amazon comic anthology bestseller list for four months when it was launched in 2019.

Roby Freireich, MD of The Operating Room, said the companies have identified significant franchise and licensing potential in the property.

Elsewhere, The Operating Room is currently developing Hawkmaster at Fox. Boat Rocker, meanwhile, is behind children’s series and franchises such as Dino Ranch for Disney, upcoming Daniel Spellbound for Netflix and Amber Brown for Apple TV+.