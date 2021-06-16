BMP teams up with comedian Seales

NEWS BRIEF: Banijay-owned LA studio Bunim/Murray Productions (BMP) has signed a residency deal with comedian Amanda Seales and her Smart, Funny & Black production company that will see her develop both scripted and unscripted series.

Seales currently stars in HBO’s Insecure and will front Amanda Seales Is Difficult, the first project to come out of the deal. BMP is mainly known for producing structured reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The deal is part of a new BMP initiative that aims to further the career of talented individuals by giving them access to studio space and facilities.