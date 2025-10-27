Blumhouse to turn Something is Killing the Children into adult animated series

US-based Blumhouse is turning comic book phenomenon Something is Killing the Children into an adult animated series as well as a feature film.

The title from Boom! Studios, an imprint of Penguin Random House, is the most successful original horror comic book since The Walking Dead, selling more than five million copies worldwide.

Created by writer James Tynion IV and artist Werther Dell’Edera, it is set in a world where children can see monsters, but adults cannot.

It tells the story of Erica Slaughter, a monster hunter from a mysterious organisation more concerned with keeping the secret of monsters from the world than saving their victims.

Horror specialist Blumhouse will now develop the franchise simultaneously as a live-action feature film and as an adult animated television series, with the TV adaptation to be shepherded by series co-creator Tynion IV.

Blumhouse has been behind hit films such as The Conjuring, The Purge, The Black Phone, Annabelle, Paranormal Activity, Insidious and M3GAN.

In TV, Blumhouse produces scripted and unscripted series, including Amazon-owned Prime Video’s upcoming Scarpetta, The Rainmaker for USA and Worst Roommate Ever and Worst Ex Ever for Netflix. The company also recently acquired prospective rights to the Saw franchise.

First published by Boom! Studios in 2019, Something is Killing the Children has been translated into more than 20 languages and is published in 14 countries around the world.

The franchise’s breakout spinoff, House of Slaughter, launched with over 500,000 copies of its first issue sold, making it one of the top-selling original comic book debuts of the 21st century.

“It’s easy to see why audiences and critics alike have praised Something is Killing the Children,” said Jason Blum, Blumhouse CEO and founder.

“James and Werther’s comic book series taps into our most primal fears, luring us into a fascinating world and introducing Erica Slaughter, the ass-kicking hero we all wish we had to fight the monsters that lurk in the dark.”

Stephen Christy and Tynion IV will produce the film for Boom! Studios/Penguin Random House. Blum will produce for Blumhouse with Shaun Sutton and Ryan Turek serving as executive producers. Adam Yoelin and Mette Norkjaer will also executive produce. Series co-creator Dell’Edera will act as co-producer.

Tynion IV will executive produce the adult animated series, with series co-creator Dell’Edera co-executive producing. Christy will executive produce the series for Boom! Studios, with Yoelin and Norkjaer co-executive producing.