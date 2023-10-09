Blumhouse Television’s Chris McCumber exits amid downsizing of TV division

Blumhouse Television president Chris McCumber is leaving the company after three years as the company downsizes its TV operation.

Jeremy Gold, who serves as president of TV production, will assume McCumber’s role on an interim basis while the search for a permanent replacement gets underway.

Gold will take an “increasingly active role” in Blumhouse’s series work, said the US-based company, while it will also rely on scripted head Chris Dickie during the transition period.

In total, the company is making fewer than 10 lay-offs, with most of those coming from the creative and business affairs departments within the TV arm.

The unscripted division, which is led by Gretchen Palek, is unaffected by the lay-offs elsewhere in the company. It will remain unchanged, as will the company’s shared services groups, including production, casting, human resources, marketing and finance.

Blumhouse said its slate of scripted projects was slowed down by the writers’ strike but it is “ready to move forward quickly once the [actors’] strike ends.”

Shows waiting to go into production include Amazon series The Bondsman, starring Kevin Bacon, which comes from creator Grainger David and showrunner Erik Oleson, and Scarpetta, which is expected to star Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis, who are both producers on the series.

Blumhouse said the latter is expected to receive an order for two season, each of eight episodes.

The company has already completed production on another Amazon series, The Sticky, from creators Brian Donovan and Ed Herro and producers Lee Curtis and Megamix’s Jonathan Levine.

“We’ve always thrived by delivering what the market needs. So as the television marketplace evolves, we’re evolving too, so we can focus on our existing projects and continue to do what we do best, and that’s producing great programming responsibly,” said Blumhouse president Abhijay Prakash.

“I want to thank Chris McCumber for his great leadership over the past three years, building the team and the business, including getting two of our largest series orders ever on the board, with The Bondsman and Scarpetta. He laid a great foundation for the company’s next phase. We are also very grateful to Jeremy Gold and Chris Dickie for stepping up to lead the division.”

McCumber joined Blumhouse TV in 2020 from USA Network, where he serves as president. During his tenure, the company developed and commissioned series including USA’s Suits, Mr Robot, Queen of the South and Chrisley Knows Best. McCumber also led negotiations for major cable deals including licensing WWE Raw and Smackdown.

Gold joined Blumhouse in 2016 from Endemol Shine Studios. Before that he was the senior VP of comedy at Fox Broadcasting Company, where he helped developed shows including American Dad, The Bernie Mac Show and Arrested Development.

“I want to thank Jason Blum and the entire team at Blumhouse for their incredible partnership and support,” said McCumber. “I’m so proud of what we accomplished in growing the business and producing a slate of terrific projects. Even as our industry continues to go through massive change, I truly believe that disruption breeds opportunity and growth – especially when it comes to great storytelling.”