Bluey destined for big-screen debut after BBC Studios, Disney deal for animated feature

Kids’ cartoon sensation Bluey is headed to the big screen after BBC Studios and The Walt Disney Company announced the first ever animated feature film based on the popular Australian show from Ludo Studio.

The Bluey movie will hit cinemas in 2027 under the Disney banner, with the Mouse House gaining global theatrical rights as part of the deal as well as being able to stream it on Disney+.

Written and directed by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, the film is a Ludo Studio production in collaboration with BBC Studios and comes after the success of the first longer-form episode, The Sign, which earlier this year took the runtime from seven minutes to 28.

“I really enjoyed the experience of working with a longer format on The Sign in series three, so going even further with a feature film feels like a natural extension of that,” said Brumm.

The CG animated film will be produced by award-winning producer Amber Naismith (Happy Feet, The Lego Movie, The Lego Batman Movie), with Richard Jeffery returning to co-direct. Brumm is exec producer alongside Justine Flynn for BBC Studios, with Charlie Aspinwall and Daley Pearson from Ludo Studio. For Disney, the film will be overseen by David Greenbaum, president of Disney live action and 20th Century Studios, plus his team.

BBC Studios is financing and licensing the picture for distribution. The film is being supported by the Australian government through the Producer Offset and Screen Australia, and support from the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland’s Post, Digital and Visual Effects Incentive.

Following theatrical release and through Disney+, the Bluey movie will also air on ABC iview and ABC Kids in Australia, where the show originally began life in 2018.

While the news will be welcomed by Bluey fans far and wide, it comes as the Australian kids’ TV industry is reportedly on the brink of collapse.