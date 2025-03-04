Please wait...
Blue Ice and eOne veteran Armand Leo takes production role at Netflix Canada

Netflix in Canada is growing its team with the appointment of experienced production exec Armand Leo as senior manager, production management.

Armand Leo

Toronto-based Leo, whose first day was Monday, comes to Netflix after spending six years as executive VP of production and creative affairs at Blue Ice Pictures, where he oversaw productions including Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia and Prime Video’s The Horror of Delores Roach.

Before that, he was the senior VP of global production affairs at Entertainment One, where he worked on Canadian series such as Ransom, Mary Kills People, Private Eyes and Burden of Truth, as well as HBO miniseries Sharp Objects.

Leo’s appointment comes after Netflix Canada last week greenlit a six-part mystery drama following a hard-bitten fisherman who must fight to protect his family and community as a mysterious sea creature terrorises a remote town.

Leo will work on that project, which is set and filmed in Newfoundland, in addition to others.

Jordan Pinto 04-03-2025 ©C21Media
