Blue Bloods’ spin-off Boston Blue travels round the world

Boston Blue, the CBS spin-off to police procedural Blue Bloods, has been shopped to more than 100 markets by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Additional licensing deals are in negotiations, the distributor said, after the show launched on CBS in the US on October 17 having had its world premiere at Mipcom in Cannes earlier this month.

The show will be available in Africa (M-Net), Asia (AXN Asia), Australia (Paramount+), Belgium (Play Media), Canada (CTV), Germany, Austria, Switzerland (Sky Deutschland), Greece (COSMOTE TV), Iceland (Síminn), Korea (Coupang Play) New Zealand (Sky NZ) and Turkey and Cyprus (beIN and TOD).

It stars Donnie Wahlberg as he reprises his role as NYPD Detective Danny Reagan in a spin-off to the long-running cop drama Blue Bloods.

In the new series, Reagan takes a position with the Boston Police Department and is paired with detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family.

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television. Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis serve as showrunners and executive producers. Jerry Bruckheimer, KristieAnne Reed and Wahlberg also serve as executive producers.