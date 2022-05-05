Blue Ant’s TotalCrime joins Vizio WatchFree+

NEWS BRIEF: Canada-based Blue Ant Media’s FAST channel TotalCrime has launched on US streaming platform Vizio WatchFree+.

TotalCrime showcases true crime factual series and documentaries, such as Confessions of a Serial Killer (18×60’), Handsome Devils (10×60’), I Didn’t Do It (7×60’), Encounters with Evil (10×60’) and The Killer in My Family (18×60’). TotalCrime’s launch on Vizio WatchFree+ follows that of Blue Ant’s natural history channel Love Nature last year.