Blue Ant’s Saloon Media promotes Steve Gamester to oversee feature docs

Canadian prodco Saloon Media has promoted founding partner Steve Gamester to creative director of feature documentaries, copros and limited series.

Based in Toronto, Gamester has been tasked with building content strategies and strengthening the company’s relationships with producers to expand Saloon’s factual portfolio.

Previously, Gamester worked for A+E’s History as a production executive and for Entertainment One as a series producer.

He has been at Blue Ant Media-owned Saloon Media for almost 10 years, where he has developed and produced factual projects including 9/11 Kids for pubcaster CBC and Cheating Hitler: Surviving the Holocaust for History.

In his new role at Saloon, Gamester will work closely with senior producer Elizabeth St Philip.

“I’m excited to further evolve our production slate,” said Gamester. “I’m so proud to help bring these entertaining, impactful stories to the screen.”

“Steve is a visionary with amazing instincts about what makes a good story combined with strong relationships within the creative community to get that story told,” said Michael Kot, MD at Saloon.