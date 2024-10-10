Blue Ant Studios to shop BBC’s President Trump: A Second Chance? in Cannes

Blue Ant Studios will launch forthcoming documentary President Trump: A Second Chance? (working title) at Mipcom this month.

Produced by October Films in the UK, the 1×60’ doc, which has just wrapped production, was commissioned by the BBC for its Panorama strand, where it will premiere on October 29.

President Trump: A Second Chance? will provide an up-to-date and comprehensive look at Donald Trump’s run for the White House over the past 18 months.

Featuring expert analysis, archive material and interviews with those closest to Trump, the doc asks how it has been possible for a now-convicted felon to be within striking distance of securing a second term as president.

Blue Ant Studios holds the international licensing rights to the doc, excluding the UK. It will be joined on its Mipcom slate by nature series Walking with Elephants (3×60’) and Roman history doc Emperor: Rise & Fall of a Dynasty.