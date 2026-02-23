Blue Ant Studios, Nippon TV shop new format Majority Rules to US buyers at London TV Screenings

LONDON TV SCREENINGS: Canada’s Blue Ant Studios and Japanese broadcaster Nippon TV have unveiled new format Majority Rules, the result of a strategic partnership between the two companies.

It’s a social strategy experiment that sees competitors live together in an isolated environment with limited amenities. They must then cooperate to improve their collective experience and win more cash.

Majority Rules is part of a larger collaboration between Blue Ant Studios and Nippon TV, which entails developing and producing unscripted formats coming out of Nippon’s Gyokuro Studio for the US market.

The companies have worked together before on the Canadian adaptation of Nippon’s much-travelled format Old Enough!

Majority Rules will be soft launched at this week’s The London TV Screenings.

Tom Miyauchi, head, Nippon TV LA, said: “Our partnership with Blue Ant Studios has evolved into a dynamic creative alliance, and we have great expectations for future collaborations through Gyokuro Studio.

“Their trust in our creative vision has been invaluable and we are confident that our latest format, Majority Rules, will prove to be a ground-breaking addition to the global marketplace.”

Blue Ant has also wrapped principal photography of the Canadian adaptation of Nippon TV format Old Enough! (6×30’). With filming complete, the new season of the TVOkids Original will launch in the autumn.