Blue Ant renews natural history partnership with Sky

NEWS BRIEF: Canada’s Blue Ant Media has renewed its content partnership with Comcast’s European pay TV operator Sky to continue supplying Sky Nature’s programming lineup with original Love Nature series and documentaries for audiences in the UK, Italy and Germany.

The continuing deal allows Sky Nature to programme Love Nature’s original content across Sky UK, Sky Italia and Sky Deutschland with bespoke agreements for each region. The partnership gives audiences access to a catalogue of original series including Airborne (4×60’), Deep Dive North America (6×60’) and Pride Rules (5×60’).