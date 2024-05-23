Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Blue Ant Media launches two new channels on Fetch TV

Bondi Vet

NEWS BRIEF: Canada’s Blue Ant Media has partnered with subscription television platform Fetch TV to launch two new FAST channels for Australian audiences.

The genre-specific channels target animal lovers with shows like Bondi Vet and renovation and property specific channel Homeful. Under their content deal, Fetch now offers five Blue Ant Media channels, including previously launched HauntTV and NatureTime in addition to specialty channel, Love Nature.

C21 reporter 23-05-2024 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

More bad news for UK screen sector as ITV set to axe 200 jobs in restructure
Potential Paramount Global-Sony merger dominates LA Screenings chatter
Anton to supercharge TV series slate after $108m BlackRock investment
Sony leans into 'power of the procedural' amid genre's revival
Tinder Swindler producer Raw TV joins A+E to exert Influence with new thriller