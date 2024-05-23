Blue Ant Media launches two new channels on Fetch TV

NEWS BRIEF: Canada’s Blue Ant Media has partnered with subscription television platform Fetch TV to launch two new FAST channels for Australian audiences.

The genre-specific channels target animal lovers with shows like Bondi Vet and renovation and property specific channel Homeful. Under their content deal, Fetch now offers five Blue Ant Media channels, including previously launched HauntTV and NatureTime in addition to specialty channel, Love Nature.