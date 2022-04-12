Blue Ant Media holds onto A+E Networks’ Hoarders in Canada for first adaptation

Blue Ant Media has commissioned a local version of Hoarders for its Canadian specialty TV channel Makeful, marking the first international adaptation of the A+E Networks format.

Blue Ant Media-owned producer Saloon Media will begin nationwide casting for Hoarders: Canada this month. The original Hoarders made its debut in the US in 2009.

The show follows a team of experts as they tackle some of Canada’s most challenging hoards, giving viewers an in-depth look at the emotional stories of those dealing with compulsive hoarding behaviours.

Michael Kot, MD at Saloon Media said the show will be shot documentary-style and “with the utmost respect for those sharing their emotional stories.”

Each episode will introduce viewers to individuals from across Canada and extreme clean-up experts who will work in tandem with leading Canadian psychologists in an effort to help these families deal with a hoarding crisis of epic magnitude.

The show is due to premiere on Makeful in late 2022. It joins a roster of original TV formats commissioned by Blue Ant Media for its Canadian specialty channels, including Makeful’s Landscape Artist of the Year: Canada and Cottage Life’s Life Below Zero: Canada, produced by Saloon Media and now in its second season.

Franklin Cumberbatch and Peter Tarshis serve as executive producers for A+E Networks. Shannon McKinnon serves as the series producer and Deborah MacDonald is supervising producer. Kot, Betty Orr and Pam Mcnair serve as executive producers.

“Blue Ant Media’s global makeup enables us to work with industry-leading partners to license and localise popular TV formats and give them homegrown voices,” said Sam Linton, VP and head of original content for Canadian media at Blue Ant Media.