Blue Ant Media greenlights veterans docuseries, renews Eli Roth ghost show

Blue Ant Media in Canada has greenlit an original documentary series for its T+E channel and a doc special for Cottage Life, while renewing four existing series.

T+E docuseries Mission: Unexplained is an eight-parter that follows military veterans as they share the terrifying, unexplained events they witnessed on the front line. The green light is part of a joint venture between Blue Ant and Julie Bristow’s Content Catalyst Fund, which backs women-led creatives in unscripted content.

T+E has also renewed Blue Ant, Cream Productions and Discovery+’s paranormal investigation copro Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life for a second season, while renewing original series Haunted Hospitals for a fourth.

The doc special for Cottage Life, meanwhile, is working titled Loons: A Cry from the Mist and chronicles a year in the life of Canadian bird the common loon. Returning to Cottage Life for a second season is Blue Ant/APTN copro Dr Savannah: Wild Rose Vet.

The final renewal is season two of 12-part docuseries Battle of the Alphas for Love Nature. The show will air in Canada and roll out worldwide in 2023.

Elsewhere, Blue Ant is in development on two further docs: Haunted Goldrush (wt) and Expedition Great White.

Haunted Goldrush, executive produced by Sean De Vries, follows three paranormal investigators as they make their way up British Columbia’s historic and mysterious Gold Rush Trail.

Produced by Edward Peill, Tell Tale Productions and Ken MacDonald, Expedition Great White examines the dramatic rise of great white sharks spotted in Nova Scotian waters during the autumn and summer months.