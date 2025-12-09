Blue Ant Media dives into new Boss Shark doc, fourth run of Wildlife ER

WORLD CONGRESS: Canada’s Blue Ant Media has commissioned a new documentary for its Boss Shark series and a fourth season of wild animal vet show Wildlife ER for its Love Nature channel.

The latest Boss Shark doc, working titled Boss Shark: Whale Hunter (1×60’), follows Dr Riley Elliott on a mission to uncover a previously unrecognised life stage of great white sharks that sees them abandon coastal hunting to take on the largest animals on Earth.

Season four of Wildlife ER (6×60’) follows the vets, nurses and volunteers at the Currumbin Wildlife Hospital on Australia’s Gold Coast. Both shows come from Aussie indie documentary studio WildBear Entertainment.

Blue Ant Rights oversees pre-sales and licensing for both shows in territories where Love Nature is not available. It unveiled the projects at the World Congress of Science & Factual Producers in Rio today.