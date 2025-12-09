Please wait...
Please wait...

Blue Ant Media dives into new Boss Shark doc, fourth run of Wildlife ER

The new Boss Shark doc follows great whites as they hunt whales

WORLD CONGRESS: Canada’s Blue Ant Media has commissioned a new documentary for its Boss Shark series and a fourth season of wild animal vet show Wildlife ER for its Love Nature channel.

The latest Boss Shark doc, working titled Boss Shark: Whale Hunter (1×60’), follows Dr Riley Elliott on a mission to uncover a previously unrecognised life stage of great white sharks that sees them abandon coastal hunting to take on the largest animals on Earth.

Season four of Wildlife ER (6×60’) follows the vets, nurses and volunteers at the Currumbin Wildlife Hospital on Australia’s Gold Coast. Both shows come from Aussie indie documentary studio WildBear Entertainment.

Blue Ant Rights oversees pre-sales and licensing for both shows in territories where Love Nature is not available. It unveiled the projects at the World Congress of Science & Factual Producers in Rio today.

Karolina Kaminska 09-12-2025 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Trump says Netflix-WBD deal 'could be a problem' but praises Ted Sarandos
Paramount tries to derail Netflix's WBD deal with $108bn cash offer direct to shareholders
Netherlands/MENA coproduction alliance launches by the Red Sea
Turkish drama shaken by regulator's ruling to wind down distributor MADD
Laura Marks elevated to head of digital commissioning at UK's Channel 4

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE