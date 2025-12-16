Blue Ant Media brings Homeful en Español to Spanish-speaking audiences in US, Mexico

Canada’s Blue Ant Media has launched a Spanish-language version of its FAST channel Homeful on The Roku Channel in the US and Mexico.

Home renovation-focused Homeful en Español offers curated Spanish-language programming and will kick off with holiday programming, such as Holmes for the Holidays, featuring home reno celebrity Mike Holmes.

The FAST channel is home to Holmes’ catalogue of series alongside shows such as Holiday Makeover: Christmas (1×30′) and My Retreat (26×30′).

The deal, led by Julio Sobral, senior VP of channel distribution at Blue Ant Media, is an expansion of Blue Ant Media’s existing partnership with The Roku Channel.

Spanish-speaking audiences in the US also have access to Love Nature en Español. Additionally, Blue Ant has a raft of English-language streaming channels on Roku in the US, including Homeful, Love Nature, HauntTV, Total Crime and Nature Moments.