Blue Ant adds TotalCrime to US FAST offering

True crime documentary series Murders, Lies & Alibis

NEWS BRIEF: Canada-based producer, distributor and channel operator, Blue Ant Media is launching TotalCrime, a new free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel on The Roku Channel in the US.

TotalCrime carries true crime documentaries and series including Murders, Lies & Alibis. The launch follows several of the company’s FAST channel launches in North America and around the globe, including Love Nature, HauntTV and CrimeTime, TotalCrime’s sister channel, which launched on Roku in Canada in March 2021.

C21 Reporters
C21 reporter 08-02-2022 ©C21Media
