Blink49 ups comedy focus with investment in US digital-first producer Stapleview

Fifth Season-backed Blink49 Studios in Canada has invested in Stapleview, the LA-based digital-first comedy producer launched by Sam Grey in 2022.

The companies will coproduce longform adaptations of Stapleview’s digital comedy projects and formats, which include Bareback Acres, Ad World, The Method, Clear the Air and Beautiful Questions.

They will also jointly develop new formats, branded content, and scripted and unscripted projects.

With the capital raised, Stapleview has also expanded its team and will open a Canadian office through which it will work with local talent and develop original series and formats.

The company hired Jackie Sosa as VP, head of development and production, tasked with overseeing Stapleview’s scripted and unscripted originals, formats, sketch comedies and podcasts. In her previous role as VP of development at Chelsea Handler Productions, she helped package and sell projects to Peacock and FX.

Stapleview also hired Robbie Ezratty as a talent and literary manager for its management division, which will expand its focus to the Canadian marketplace.

The investment, details of which were not disclosed, was brokered by Blink49 co-founder and chief operating officer Nelson Kuo-Lee and Stapleview co-founder and chief operating officer Daniel Lantsman. Blink49 co-founder and CEO John Morayniss will take a seat on Stapleview’s board following the deal.

Other companies and individuals that have previously invested in Stapleview include FirstGen Content, Guggenheim Brothers Media, Kate Capshaw, Joe Drake, Nick Meyer, Peter Schlessel and Steven Spielberg, as well as newly appointed advisors Steve Mosko and Doug Herzog.

“This new round of capital is going to allow us to double down on our core competencies, grow our management business, create more original series and expand our studio initiatives,” said Lantsman.

For Blink49, the announcement comes less than two months after it acquired Toronto-based comedy producer Pier 21 Films.

“This collaboration opens up significant opportunities, from supporting Stapleview through Blink49’s creative and production resources in both scripted and unscripted, to helping grow their bold slate through our brand studio and formats division,” said Morayniss, adding that the investment “further cements our commitment to the [comedy] genre.”