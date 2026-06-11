Please wait...
Please wait...

Blink49 Studios strikes first-look pact with Run the Burbs creators

John Morayniss’s Blink49 Studios has struck a first-look deal with Andrew Phung and Scott Townend, co-creators of the CBC comedy series Run the Burbs.

Andrew Phung

The multi-year agreement will see Blink49 working with Phung and Townend to develop and produce scripted and unscripted projects.

Run the Burbs, which starred Phung as a suburban stay-at-home father of two children whose wife is an entrepreneur, ran for three seasons on the CBC from 2022 to 2024.

Blink49 Studios also has first-look deals in place with Will Arnett’s Electric Avenue and Emma Roberts’ Belletrist Productions.

“Andrew and Scott have established themselves as distinctive creative voices with a proven ability to connect with audiences through authentic and engaging storytelling,” said Blink49’s president of global scripted television Pancho Mansfield.

“Supporting Canadian creators and helping bring their stories to wider audiences has been an important part of Blink49 since day one, and Andrew and Scott are exactly the kind of talented, entrepreneurial partners we love working with. They’ve built an impressive track record, and we’re excited about what we can build together going forward.”

Avatar photo
Jordan Pinto 11-06-2026 ©C21Media

RELATED ARTICLES

Blink49 launches creator studio division led by former Maker exec Mickey Meyer
Blink49 targets microdrama growth with creation of vertical-content VP role 
Blink49 Studios signs first-look pact with Will Arnett's Electric Avenue
Blink49 continues dealmaking spree with acquisition of Lighthearted Entertainment
Blink49 strikes first-look pact with Tell Me Lies outfit Belletrist Productions 
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Lionsgate alum Nicholas Yelland joins Boat Rocker in global content strategy role
Netflix's VP of unscripted series Jeff Gaspin exiting, moving to production
Disney+ reveals first Canadian originals, including Bruce McCulloch comedy
UK watchdog CMA to investigate Paramount-WBD merger, Netflix under fire
Scottish production company STV Studios Drama rebrands as Blackhill

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE