Blink49 Studios strikes first-look pact with Run the Burbs creators

John Morayniss’s Blink49 Studios has struck a first-look deal with Andrew Phung and Scott Townend, co-creators of the CBC comedy series Run the Burbs.

The multi-year agreement will see Blink49 working with Phung and Townend to develop and produce scripted and unscripted projects.

Run the Burbs, which starred Phung as a suburban stay-at-home father of two children whose wife is an entrepreneur, ran for three seasons on the CBC from 2022 to 2024.

Blink49 Studios also has first-look deals in place with Will Arnett’s Electric Avenue and Emma Roberts’ Belletrist Productions.

“Andrew and Scott have established themselves as distinctive creative voices with a proven ability to connect with audiences through authentic and engaging storytelling,” said Blink49’s president of global scripted television Pancho Mansfield.

“Supporting Canadian creators and helping bring their stories to wider audiences has been an important part of Blink49 since day one, and Andrew and Scott are exactly the kind of talented, entrepreneurial partners we love working with. They’ve built an impressive track record, and we’re excited about what we can build together going forward.”