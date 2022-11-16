Blink49 Studios sets up joint venture with representation firm Vanguarde Artists

John Morayniss’s Blink49 Studios is partnering with Canadian representation agency Vanguarde Artists Management on a joint venture to develop and produce content.

The goal of the JV is to bring Vanguarde Artists’ access to creative talent and IP together with Blink49’s studio, production and distribution infrastructure, with Blink49 providing development funding to build a slate of titles.

The companies will serve as coproducers on all projects developed and produced under the JV, while Blink49 backer Fifth Season (fka Endeavor Content) will have the first look at international distribution rights.

The announcement comes less than a week after Vanguarde Artists, which is led by founders and co-heads Tina Horwitz and Jay Horwitz, revealed it was launching a content label, Vanguarde Pictures.

Creator and showrunner Adam Pettle was appointed as in-house executive producer for the newly formed label. Alongside the co-heads, he will develop scripted content for podcast, broadcast, cable, cable and streaming services.

Blink49 CEO Morayniss said: “With a stellar client roster and a thoughtful, strategic and creative approach to supporting their clients, Vanguarde is the perfect partner for this joint venture that will provide development funding and studio support for a slate of projects we will bring to a global market.”

“And with the launch of Vanguarde Pictures with Adam Pettle joining as an executive producer, this joint venture is set up to be prolific.”

Tina Horwitz and Jay Horwitz said in a joint statement: “From our initial discussions to now, we’ve found a common cause in our approach and desire to establish and support opportunities for Canadian creative talent on a larger platform.

“This partnership enables us access to Blink49’s considerable studio infrastructure as well as the wealth of knowledge and global reach that John and his team bring to the table.”

The pair added that they will continue to work with key third-party producers and production company collaborators.