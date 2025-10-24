Blink49, Piller/Segan strike long-term development, production partnership

Canada-headquartered Blink49 Studios and US-based Piller/Segan have struck a joint venture agreement to develop and produce scripted and unscripted projects.

Under the multi-year partnership, both companies will put in creative and financial resources to develop and produce a slate of shows.

They said they will “take an open-door approach to building long-term IP and franchises across genres, encouraging crossover opportunities for concepts that can thrive in multiple formats,” with Piller/Segan set to add a development executive charged with sourcing and shepherding projects emanating from the partnership.

Blink49 Studios CEO John Morayniss and Piller/Segan partners Lloyd Segan and Shawn Piller have been frequent collaborators over the years.

The companies produce crime procedural Wild Cards, which is currently in production on season three and is already renewed for a fourth instalment. They also previously worked on detective procedural Private Eyes and supernatural drama Haven when Morayniss was the CEO of TV at Entertainment One.

“This joint venture is a natural evolution of the trust and creative synergy we’ve built over many years,” said Morayniss.

“With our combined financial commitment and infrastructure, Blink49 Studios and Piller/Segan are well-positioned to deliver globally resonant storytelling and provide creators with the resources they need to succeed.”

Segan added: “This venture gives us the reach and flexibility to champion a wide range of projects – from supporting established voices to cultivating fresh talent. Together, we’re building a dynamic environment where creators can take risks and bring ambitious ideas to life.”