Blink Films uncovers Lost City of Gold with WNET Group, Arte

UK factual prodco Blink Films is in production on a documentary for The WNET Group, Arte and theatrical release, uncovering the story of a mysterious “ghost city” in southern Africa that was once home to up to 20,000 people and filled with gold and treasure.

Lost City of Gold (1×60’) has exclusive access to the archaeologists excavating the buried ruins of Great Zimbabwe, which for decades historians claimed was too majestic and sophisticated to have been built by African people.

The experts excavating the site want to reveal who built it, how the inhabitants grew so wealthy, why it was abandoned and why so few know its story. They reveal that Great Zimbabwe wasn’t just an African city, but the centre of a spectacular, gold-rich African civilisation with trades route reaching as far as China.

Dan Chambers, creative director of Blink Films, said: “Lost City of Gold is a revelation-packed film with exclusive access to the African-led team as they uncover gold and other hidden treasures, and forensic analysis from world renowned experts, which reveals a whole new understanding of a forgotten pre-colonial superpower – and how colonialism wiped it from history.”

Chambers exec produces with Tom Adams, while Ben Holgate directs and Shermane Henlon produces. PBS Distribution holds the global sales rights.