Blink Films partners with Peter Wyles to launch Nuntius Studios

UK factual prodco Blink Films, part of Tin Roof Media, is partnering with television and digital content executive Peter Wyles in new production label, Nuntius Studios.

Nuntius Studios will focus on creating content across history, science, true crime and factual entertainment genres for broadcasters, streamers and digital platforms around the world.

Blink Films will provide Nuntius with back-office support and collaborate on coproduction opportunities and other synergies between the two companies.

Wyles was previously director of programmes at Future Studios (formerly Barcroft Studios).

During his nine-year tenure he created and executive produced unscripted series and films for broadcasters and streamers in the UK and the US. His credits there include Real Time Crime (ID/Max), Danny Koker’s Ultimate Rides (History), The Day the Dinosaurs Died (BBC/PBS), Attack on Pearl Harbor: Minute by Minute (Channel 5/Nat Geo/Netflix), Vanished: The Lucie Blackman Mystery (Amazon Prime), and Amazing Interiors (Netflix).

Before joining Future, he was head of fact ent at September Films and DCD Media where he created, developed and executive produced shows including Richard Hammond’s Blast Lab (BBC), The Tallest Tower: Building the Shard (C4/Discovery), The Riddle of the Crucifixion (Discovery), and Hollywood Lives (ITV).

Dan Chambers and Justine Kershaw, co-founders and creative directors at Blink Films said: “Peter Wyles is one of the most talented executive producers in the non-scripted world and we are all very excited to be partnering with him in Nuntius. We see a lot of synergies between the two companies and have identified opportunities where both companies can benefit through this new relationship.”

Wyles, founder and creative director, Nuntius Studios added: “We set up Nuntius to deliver popular, entertaining and high-quality unscripted content to broadcasters and streamers across the fast-evolving media landscape. Dan and Justine have an amazing track record of delivering long-running hits and high-profile factual specials, frequently with multiple international co-production partners.”