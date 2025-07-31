Please wait...
Black Sabbath doc among Little Dot’s latest acquisitions

NEWS BRIEF: All3Media-owned YouTube specialist Little Dot Studios has acquired 500 hours of content from US distributors Shoreline Entertainment and The Asylum.

It has bought 200 hours of music documentaries about artists such as Black Sabbath and David Bowie from Shoreline, for its YouTube rock channel Amplified, and licensed 300 hours of scripted titles such as Sharknado: Heart of Sharkness for its Absolute Sci-Fi brand.

