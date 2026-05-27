Bill Bailey to host Curve competition format celebrating British inventors for C4

Channel 4 has ordered a four-part competition series from Curve Wales, hosted by comedian, musician and lifelong enthusiast for clever contraptions Bill Bailey.

Ingenious brings together creative amateur inventors from across the UK to build clever contraptions designed to solve everyday problems and make life better.

Contestants will compete in a range of imaginative invention challenges that put their creativity, resourcefulness and mechanical know-how to the test, all in pursuit of being crowned Britain’s best home inventor.

It was commissioned by Clemency Green, senior commissioner, lifestyle at Channel 4, who described the show as a “warm, entertaining competition format.”

“With the brilliant Bill Bailey leading proceedings, Ingenious celebrates the people who can fix, build and improve just about anything, and the distinctive British ingenuity that finds practical answers to everyday challenges,” added Green.

Bailey, who recently hosted travelogue Bill Bailey’s Vietnam for C4, said: “Watching these inventors solve everyday frustrations with clever contraptions is exactly my kind of fun.”

The executive producers for Curve Media are Charlie Bunce, Ian Osprey, Rob Carey and Camilla Lewis. The series director is Ed St Giles.

Based in London and Cardiff, Curve Media’s recent credits include 999: What Happened Next? (C4), The Greatest Auction (C4), Salvage Hunters (Discovery), How Did They Build That? (Paramount+) and ChessMasters (BBC Two).