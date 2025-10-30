Please wait...
Bilibili, Seven.One among buyers of Detective Conan doc

Gosho Aoyama and his creation Detective Conan

NEWS BRIEF: Chinese streamer Bilibili, Germany’s Seven.One Entertainment, Thai PBS, Taiwan PTS, Hong Kong’s Now TV and Spacetoon in the UAE have acquired NHK in Japan’s doc Behind the Scenes: Detective Conan.

The 1×49’ doc comprises an in-depth interview with Gosho Aoyama, the creator of hit manga series Detective Conan, providing a behind-the-scenes look into his work and never-before-told stories about the manga’s creation and creative struggles. NHK Enterprises distributes.

