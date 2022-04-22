Bild gets Close Up with Portman, Jolie

NEWS BRIEF: German free-to-air news channel Bild TV has acquired more than 25 hours of cinema series Close Up, which features stars such as Natalie Portman and Angelina Jolie.

Produced and distributed by French firm Prime Entertainment Group, Close Up (105×26’) follows the story, the glamour, the cinematography and the gossip of major Hollywood stars.