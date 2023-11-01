Bilal Baig discusses representation in TV and bringing down the curtain on Sort Of

Today we hear from Bilal Baig, creator, exec producer, showrunner and star of Sort Of, about bringing the CBC/Max comedy drama to an end after three seasons and how they feel representation within the TV industry has changed since it began.

Sort Of is a Canadian comedy drama about a non-binary millennial trying to balance their roles as a child of Pakistani immigrant parents, a bartender at an LGBTQ café bookstore and carer to the young children of a professional couple.

Created by Bilal Baig and Fab Filippo, the series from Sphere Media’s Sienna Films was greenlit by CBC just before the pandemic, with HBO Max coming onboard as co-commissioner. Platforms around the world including Sky in the UK, Stan in Australia and France’s M6 have acquired the show from distributor Abacus Media Rights, with a third and final season due to debut on CBC Gem in Canada this month.

Baig, who is also Sort Of’s exec producer, showrunner and star, spoke to C21 at Mipcom in Cannes about the evolution of the series, the decision to bring it to an end, and how they feel representation within the TV industry has changed since it began.

