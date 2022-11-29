BiggerStage hires Shane Byrne, Lizzie Beasley as entertainment, production heads

CONTENT LONDON: Dublin-based prodco BiggerStage has appointed Shane Byrne as head of entertainment and Lizzie Beasley as head of production.

Byrne will lead BiggerStage’s slate of unscripted productions while helping to develop new entertainment formats. He most recently served as exec producer and showrunner on two seasons of US broadcast network Fox’s revival of the Name That Tune format.

His career started at Irish pubcaster RTÉ and he has since worked for various production companies in the UK on entertainment hits like Britain’s Got Talent and The X Factor for ITV, Strictly Come Dancing for the BBC and Big Brother, Celebrity Big Brother and Blind Date for Channel 5.

Byrne’s other credits include Alan Carr’s Chatty Man and the annual Comedy Gala for Channel 4, Got to Dance for Sky One, The Circle for Netflix and Queen of the Universe for Paramount+.

As head of production, Beasley will be responsible for BiggerStage’s slate from development to delivery. She joins from All3Media’s Betty, where she was production lead across a line-up that included all Discovery UK commissions, including Builds on Wheels and the Wheeler Dealers franchise.

Beasley also managed The Undateables, Tricks of the Restaurant Trade, Saving Our Nurses and For the Love of Kitchens for Magnolia Network.

Over the course of her 15-year career in production, Beasley has worked for Pulse Films, CPL Productions, Zig Zag, Eyeworks, Fremantle, RDF Television, Love Productions and Talkback Thames.

Her credits have included The Apprentice, Spendaholics and Sun, Sex & Suspicious Parents for the BBC, as well as Channel 4’s Married at First Sight and Educating Essex.

BiggerStage was founded early last year by Pat Kiely, former MD of Virgin Media Television. Its productions include Beat Shazam and Name That Tune for Fox and The Big Deal for Virgin Media Television.

The announcement was made on the first day of the Formats & Factual strand at C21’s Content London event.