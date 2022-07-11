Big Zuu, Marsai Martin among stars assembled for YouTube’s Mandela Project

YouTube has commissioned a documentary series about the legacy of Nelson Mandela through its YouTube Originals Black Voices Fund.

The Mandela Project will premiere on BET’S YouTube channel on July 18, marked internationally as Mandela day.

The five-parter is being produced in Africa by Paramount’s international studio, VIS, and sets out to showcase the lasting legacy of the late South African president and activist through the eyes of some of today’s brightest stars and their experience working with community projects.

Taking part are TV chef and musician Big Zuu; former Manchester United star Patrice Evra and F2 Freestyler Jeremy Lynch; American actor and Blackish star Marsai Martin; Miss South Africa and Miss Universe (2019) Zozibini Tunzi; and the new Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Jabari Banks. Each will explore a different project focused on a subject close to their heart.

They will meet the people central to making a difference to their communities across the UK, the US and South Africa, with the whole story linked to the man who has inspired them. The series will also feature unheard anecdotes and personal stories from Nelson Mandela’s grandson, Ndaba. Shurwin Beckford serves as showrunner.