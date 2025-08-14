Big Time Decent launches international arm, hires Moonbug’s Sarah McCormack

Vancouver-based Big Time Decent Productions has launched a distribution division called Big Time Decent International and hired Moonbug Entertainment’s Sarah McCormack as a consultant.

The new arm will be led by René Brar, who has expanded his role of head of development to become head of development and sales. He will be supported by London-based McCormack, who joins from CoComelon owner Moonbug.

McCormack has been head of sales for EMEA at Moonbug for the past two years, before which she spent almost seven years in senior and exec VP roles at Beyond Rights. The distribution exec has also previously held roles at Flame Distribution and the BBC, the latter where she was a media sales director from 2005 to 2011.

Big Time Decent Productions started as an unscripted prodco in 2020, with series including Rust Valley Restorers and Backroad Truckers, before launching scripted division Bread & Better Films last year.

Big Time Decent International will sell the company’s unscripted and scripted projects to global buyers, as well as representing third-party content that aligns with its brand. It will be actively looking for third-party shows at Mipcom this year and has set aside a fund for investment.

Matthew Shewchuk, president of Big Time Decent Productions, said: “We’ve always made content with international audiences in mind – but with our company now five years old and having secured a number of hits under our belt, the time feels right to start selling it ourselves and to see where else we can take our IP to help the business grow further.”

Brar added: “There’s a real hunger right now for character-driven, unscripted series with heart – and that’s currently what we do best. We’re excited to introduce our business and our content to the international market and to grow a distribution label that reflects the same creative values as our production company.”