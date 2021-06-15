Big Little Fish bolsters leadership team

Discovery Networks, Endemol and Ricochet Production alum Georgina Surtees has been appointed COO of UK factual indie Big Little Fish.

The unscripted production company launched by former Discovery commissioning editors Mark Procter and Steve Jones in 2019 announced the appointment today.

Surtees joins the senior leadership team at BLFTV and brings more than 20 years of industry experience as a production head to the globally facing unscripted business. In her role as COO, she will manage all of BLFTV’s production and business concerns and additionally act as the company’s head of production.

Having started her career at Darlow Smithson and then Shine, Surtees then spent seven years as a production manager across all genres for the likes of Endemol, Ricochet and Bullseye. Prior to joining BLFTV, she was at Discovery Networks for nine years, and was responsible for factual and lifestyle programming as senior director of production management.

With a number of projects in active development, BLFTV has also produced an unannounced 10×60’ observational documentary series for an international network and is in production on three documentary projects for a major UK broadcaster and a global streamer.

The company is also part of the Indielab 2021 programme – the accelerator scheme for UK-based independent producers.