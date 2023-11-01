Big Brother spin-off Secret Story returns to France with TF1 after six-year gap

French commercial broadcaster TF1 is rebooting Secret Story, a spin-off format within the Big Brother universe, after a six-year hiatus in the territory.

The reality TV format will return on TF1 next year, produced by Banijay France’s Endemol France, and casting is underway.

Secret Story was first introduced to French audiences in 2007, airing for 11 seasons and almost 1,000 episodes, produced by another Banijay France company ALP.

A 15-year anniversary special in 2022 confirmed an appetite for its return. More recently, the format has also been adapted in Spain and Portugal.

To date, Big Brother, a Banijay format, has had 67 adaptations, broadcast across 72 countries, with over 550 seasons and 36,000 episodes.

Endemol France, part of Banijay France, has unscripted shows on its slate including Star Academy, Lego Masters, Celebrity Hunted, LOL: Last One Laughing, and Drag Race France.