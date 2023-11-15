Big Bang Theory spin-off Young Sheldon to end with seventh season on CBS

US half-hour comedy Young Sheldon is to end with its seventh season, broadcaster CBS revealed yesterday.

The final instalment of the show, which is a spin-off of The Big Bang Theory, will debut on February 15 and culminate with a one-hour finale episode on May 16.

The single-camera comedy debuted on CBS in September 2017 was instantly a solid ratings performer, becoming the top-rated new comedy of the 2017/18 TV season and the number one comedy on US broadcast in 2019/20 after The Big Bang Theory wrapped its 12-season run in May 2019.

The series comes from creators, executive producers and writers Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro and tells the origin story of The Big Bang Theory’s lead character Sheldon Cooper, a once-in-a-generation mind capable of advanced mathematics and science, which isn’t always helpful in a land where church and football are king. It is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros Television.

Young Sheldon stars Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan and Raegan Revord, with Jim Parsons, who played the lead role in The Big Bang Theory, as the voice of Sheldon.

“As a prequel to one of the biggest comedies, Young Sheldon proved lightning can strike twice,” said CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach.

“It set itself apart with a remarkable cast that felt like a family from the first moment we saw them on screen and brought characters to life with unique heartfelt stories that drew audiences in from the start.”