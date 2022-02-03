Please wait...
Big Bad Boo gives Jay Silverman acquisitions role at Oznoz

NEWS BRIEF: New York- and Vancouver-based family prodco Big Bad Boo has appointed Jay Silverman to oversee acquisitions for its multilingual children’s SVoD platform Oznoz.

Silverman has over 10 years’ experience managing platforms in children’s media and public TV, most recently heading up acquisitions and development at NYXT in New York. Big Bad Boo’s Oznoz platform focuses on preschool and kids’ content in 10 languages. Its shows include Sid the Science Kid, Thomas & Friends, Super Why! and Barney & Friends.

C21 Reporters
C21 reporter 03-02-2022 ©C21Media

