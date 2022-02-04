BFI stats reveal a record $7.65bn film and high-end TV production spend in UK

The latest official figures published today by the BFI’s Research and Statistics Unit show further growth in the economic recovery of UK film and high-end TV (HETV) production in the wake of the pandemic with record levels of spend contributed to the economy.

The combined spend by film and high-end television production (HETV) during 2021 reached £5.64bn (US$7.65bn) – the highest ever reported – and £1.27bn higher than for the pre-pandemic year 2019.

April to June was the busiest part of the production year with £2.29bn of film and high-end television production spend, the highest three-month period for film and HETV spend on record, outstripping £1.54bn generated July to September 2019.

Inward investment and coproduction films and HETV shows delivered £4.77bn or 84% of the production spend, underlining the UK’s global reputation as the world-leading centre for film and TV production. HETV shows accounted for £3.44bn or 72% of the combined total spend and feature films contributed £1.33bn or 28% of the spend. An inward investment film spend of £1.27bn is 4% down on 2020 however – a number of films that started production in 2020 and carried on in 2021 had their spend accounted for in the 2020 statistics.

The 2021 production statistics also reveal the increasing investment made by streamer platforms in single long-form productions. In 2021, there were 36 single domestic UK and inward investment productions which contributed £737m to the HETV spend of £4.09bn. These productions included Pinocchio, Matilda: The Musical, Persuasion and Lady Chatterley’s Lover.

HETV production in the UK has boomed since the introduction of the UK’s HETV tax relief (2013) delivering a new record spend of £4.09bn in 2021 from 211 productions. That is 155% higher than 2020 and 85% higher than the pre-pandemic record of £2.21bn generated in 2019. Inward investment and coproduction – 55% of all HETV shows – are driving this growth, accounting for £3.44bn or 84% of the total spend.

Inward investment HETV productions made last year included Netflix’s Bridgerton, Call My Agent and The Crown, as well as A Very British Scandal on BBC One.

Domestic HETV productions – 45% of all HETV shows – also generated a record spend with £648m across 94 shows, representing 16% of the total spend and a 32% increase on the £491m spend in 2019.

Domestic HETV productions made in 2021 included The Amazing Mr Blunden, The Bay and Everything I Know About Love.

The spend on animation television programmes made in the UK in 2021 was £73m across 30 productions. This represents a 19% drop on the spend on animation programmes in 2020. However, as further data becomes available it may increase – it is 20% higher than the £61m spend reported last February for 2020, which was subsequently updated.

Domestic animation programmes generated £49.1m across 21 productions, representing 67% of total spend. Inward investment and coproduction animation programmes generated £23.8m across nine productions, 25% of the total animation spend. In contrast, 66% of the spend in 2019 was generated by inward investment and co-production and 31% by domestic animation programmes.

Animation titles starting production in 2021 included inward investment and co-production titles Pinkalicious & Peterrific, Coop Troop and Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas. Domestic animation projects included Lloyd of the Flies, JoJo and Gran Gran and Hey Duggee.

Ben Roberts, BFI CEO said: “The record-breaking level of film and TV production in the UK revealed today is good news for our industry and the UK economy and demonstrates the speed of the sector’s recovery. The groundwork for further growth is underway with expansion of studio spaces and production hot spots across our nations and regions, and working with industry to build up the skilled workforce that we need to meet demand and stay on top of our game. Government support for production with the screen-sector tax reliefs and the Film & TV Production Restart Scheme have played an important part in the industry’s growth and recovery.”