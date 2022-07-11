Beyond Rights promotes seven for acquisitions, operations and finance

London-based distributor Beyond Rights has made a series of promotions across its business in roles covering acquisitions, operations and finance.

In its acquisitions team, Sarah McCormack has been upped from senior VP to executive VP, while VP Claire Runham has been promoted to senior VP and co-ordinator Hannah Rideout is now an acquisitions executive.

Elsewhere, James Mathews has been promoted from head of business affairs, legal and operations to the newly created position of chief operating officer, while finance director Mike Ibberson will become chief financial officer.

Mathews and Ibberson will work with Beyond Rights CEO David Smyth “to ensure the continued smooth running of the business as it evolves,” the company said.

Meanwhile, Aleix Catala and Elisabeth Bland in the operations team have been promoted to director of operations and operations executive respectively.

Finally, Beyond Rights has added Pat Bruen, who qualified as an accountant with KPMG, to the team as finance director, reporting to Ibberson.

The promotions come after Smyth joined Beyond Rights six months ago following Kate Llewellyn-Jones’ departure.

Smyth said: “I inherited a terrific team when I joined Beyond Rights six months ago and while I’ve had the opportunity to bring in some new talent in that time, these promotions are well-deserved reflections of the day-to-day dedication, commitment, and willingness to always go above and beyond by so many of the existing team.

“In some ways they are overdue, but it was important for me to work with everyone for a while and be able to see not only the huge contributions each has made – whether by driving efficiency, innovating processes or bringing in fantastic new content – but to also reach our year-end in great financial health with a consolidated, re-energised team and an exciting vision for our future.”