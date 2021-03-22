Beyond brings Forsyth on board

The UK wing of Australia-based prodco Beyond Productions has hired executive producer Hamo Forsyth for the new role of creative director of factual.

Forsyth has previously been showrunner and exec producer for Apple TV+’s childhood documentary Becoming You for London-based prodco Wall To Wall. He will work across Beyond London and its Manchester office, Beyond Productions North.

He will report to Beyond’s president John Luscombe and work closely alongside creative director of formats and factual Damon Pattison.

Before Wall To Wall, Forsyth was head of programmes at UK prodco The Garden Productions from 2012 to 2018, where he worked on documentary series such as 24 Hours in Police Custody and 24 Hours in A&E.

During 18 months at the UK’s North One Television, Forsyth worked on Channel 4’s How Britain Worked with Guy Martin.

He began his career with five years at the BBC, where he originated the channel’s Rogue Traders format. He also lived in New York for four years as a series producer for the pubcaster’s commercial arm BBC Studios – then called BBC Productions.