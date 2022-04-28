Please wait...
Betsy Van Stone, Noelle Stehman tell C21FM about Astrid & Lilly Save the World

Today we hear from Betsy Van Stone and Noelle Stehman, creators and showrunners of Astrid & Lilly Save the World, about how the Syfy supernatural young-adult comedy-drama is challenging stereotypes and aiming to find audiences around the world.

Astrid & Lilly Save the World is a 10-part supernatural young-adult series, which debuted on NBCUniversal cablenet Syfy earlier this year produced by Blue Ice Pictures and created by showrunners Betsy Van Stone and Noelle Stehman.

The show stars Jana Morrison and Samantha Aucoin as a pair of high-school best friend outcasts whose lives become more complicated when they accidentally open a portal to a terrifying monster dimension. The series mixes horror and comedy, upending traditional tropes to promote a more positive feminist image.

Distributed by STX Television, Astrid & Lilly has already been picked by parties including RTL Deutschland in Germany, C More in the Nordics and Yes-DBS in Israel.

Van Stone and Stehman spoke to Nico Franks about the series’ genesis, the reaction it has had so far in the US and why they feel it will resonate with audiences around the world.



