Please wait...
Please wait...
Home > News > Beta gives its verdict on Presumed Guilty

Beta gives its verdict on Presumed Guilty

Brittany-set Presumed Guilty originally aired on France 3

Munich-based producer and distributor Beta Film has picked up the international distribution rights to French crime drama Presumed Guilty.

The series is produced by Episode Productions for France 3, written by Franck Ollivier (Zodiaque, La Vengeance aux Yeux Clairs) and directed by Grégory Ecale (Mongeville, Commissaire Magellan).

The six-part thriller follows a woman, played by Garance Thenault, who is invited to a job interview in an unfamiliar town in Brittany, where a series of strange and mysterious events begin to unfold on the 22nd anniversary of the murder of a young woman.

Richard Berkowitz, producer at Episode Productions, said: “Opening as a gripping thriller, Presumed Guilty unfolds as an intense murder mystery, to unravel as a compelling and emotional family drama, filled with passion, love and human soul.”

The show “will take the viewers deep into the seemingly perfect but actually shattered lives of an upscale family and fiercely reveal its heart-wrenching, dark secret,” he added.

ruthlawes
Ruth Lawes 21-06-2021 ©C21Media

SECTIONS:


COMPANIES:



RELATED ARTICLES:

Beta picks up NRK's Rod KnockBeta Film hires for Turkish expansionBeta contracts Helsinki SyndromeBeta buys Atlantic Crossing producerBeta fills 1-2-3's Six Empty SeatsOvation stocks up on Beta scriptedBeta, Autentic explore Dyatlov Pass mysteryBeta acquires Minister prodco stakeWalter Presents bags eight Beta titlesBeta Film appoints chief content officer
Please wait...

Send us your news by
clicking here

ALSO ON C21media today

Beta gives its verdict on Presumed Guilty Marcella outfit Buccaneer adds to team Canal+, CMore, Sky tempted by Stan's Eden Kabel Eins invests in Skyhigh money format Asacha buys into Death in Paradise firm Queer Eye star fronts BBC colourism doc Coroner reports Nine, Sky, Paramount+ sales Love Nature, PBS take off with Osprey Netflix preps LA Lakers comedy, drops Dad Geronimo Stilton renewed in Asia, Europe Channel 4 sets out disability, diversity efforts Tune in to C21FM today from 10am S4C converts rugby icon play into biopic CBC steps up diversity push Banijay falls for Love IRL format Stories First options ‘Indigiqueer’ novel Amazing Race duo link with Wapanatahk ITV to put on Gok Wan jewellery show New trio bolsters WarnerMedia EMEA Grabiner upped at Amazon Discovery+ unveils comedy food series

related content

Beta Film shows

more Beta Film shows

C21TV shows

more C21TV shows