Beta gives its verdict on Presumed Guilty

Munich-based producer and distributor Beta Film has picked up the international distribution rights to French crime drama Presumed Guilty.

The series is produced by Episode Productions for France 3, written by Franck Ollivier (Zodiaque, La Vengeance aux Yeux Clairs) and directed by Grégory Ecale (Mongeville, Commissaire Magellan).

The six-part thriller follows a woman, played by Garance Thenault, who is invited to a job interview in an unfamiliar town in Brittany, where a series of strange and mysterious events begin to unfold on the 22nd anniversary of the murder of a young woman.

Richard Berkowitz, producer at Episode Productions, said: “Opening as a gripping thriller, Presumed Guilty unfolds as an intense murder mystery, to unravel as a compelling and emotional family drama, filled with passion, love and human soul.”

The show “will take the viewers deep into the seemingly perfect but actually shattered lives of an upscale family and fiercely reveal its heart-wrenching, dark secret,” he added.