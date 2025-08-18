Beta gets int’l distribution rights to Bosnian drama Komar

NEWS BRIEF: Germany’s Beta Film has picked up the international distribution rights to Bosnian mystery crime drama Komar.

Produced i- house by Bosnian telecoms operator BH Telecom with SCCA/Pro.ba as the exec producer, Komar (8×60’) follows a woman who sets out to search for her boyfriend who has vanished without a trace while travelling by bus through the Komar mountains. The series is directed by Vedran Rupic and Una Gunjak, while Timur Makarevic is showrunner.