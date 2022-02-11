Beta Film, Thalie, Picomedia, Mompracem spotlight women

NEWS BRIEF: Germany’s Beta Film, its subsidiary Mompracem and Asacha Media Group’s Thalie Images in France and Picomedia in Italy have joined forces to develop an anthology series telling the story of women from the 19th century who played a central role in European and Italian history.

The first period drama project will centre on Virginia Oldoini, the ambitious and reckless Contessa di Castiglione, an Italian patriot and seductive spy sent to Paris to the court of Napoleon III.

“Showing us this world through the eyes of the women who as protagonists and across salons, theatres and battlefields participated in the unfolding of events, will deliver both originality to the story and appeal for the international market,” said Jan Mojto, CEO Beta Film.