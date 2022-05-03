Beta Film launches Spanish producer-distributor led by Gamero, Nogueroles

Beta Film has announced a new Spanish production company, which will produce television series and feature films, offer production services and act as a local theatrical distribution arm.

Former general manager of Atresmedia Cine, Mercedes Gamero, and ex-senior VP at Warner Bros Pictures International España, Pablo Nogueroles, will head up Beta Fiction Spain together with Christian Gockel, responsible for all Beta Group’s Spanish activities.

Beta Fiction Spain is the second Spanish subsidiary of Beta Group alongside Beta Entertainment Spain, headed by Javier Pérez de Silva, which primarily creates new and adapts international unscripted entertainment formats.

Gamero worked at Atresmedia for 18 years in leading positions as a feature film producer with credits including Academy Award nominee Klaus and Spanish Goya Award Best Picture winners Futbolín and Marshland.

At Atresmedia, she was responsible for the strategy and execution of all acquisitions for the firm’s channels and closely connected with national and international studios and distributors. Previously, she headed acquisitions and film coproductions at Telemadrid, as well as at AXN Channel Spain and Sogecable.

Nogueroles has been general manager of Warner Bros Pictures International España since 2006 and senior VP since 2017, playing a key role in the day-to-day operations of the international theatrical division, overseeing sales, marketing, dubbing, tech ops and local production.

Before joining Warner Bros, Nogueroles worked at Yelmo Cineplex, a joint-venture between Sony/Loews Cineplex and Yelmo Cines, where he served as director of marketing and business development, as well as at Buena Vista International and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Gamero said: “I am so thrilled and excited to join this new company with such wonderful partners as Pablo Nogueroles and Beta. Having the chance to establish an independent production and distribution powerhouse is a unique opportunity in this current environment.”

Nogueroles said: “The Spanish market is undergoing tremendous changes just like the rest of the world. We feel we have an opportunity to be a first-in-class independent European distributor and producer of theatrical films as well as a coproducer for local movies and TV shows.”

Gockel said: “Starting over a decade ago, Beta was the first to bring Spanish TV programmes to the world. Atresmedia has been Beta’s partner in Spain almost from the get-go. And so was Mercedes, one of the most distinguished and experienced Spanish media executives with an amazing track record. We’re extremely thankful for the path we’ve gone together, but even happier about our new tandem, Mercedes and Pablo, also a partner of many years. They are the perfect match for Beta Spain – Beta’s next step to create national and international successful content together with the best Hispanic creative talent.”