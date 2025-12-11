Beta Film acquires its first scripted drama from Asia for international distribution

Germany’s Beta Film has acquired worldwide rights to its first Korean drama, Snow White Must Die.

Describing it as a thrilling K-Drama in the vein of Memories of Murder, the acquisition marks a strategic expansion for Beta Film into one of the world’s most influential drama markets.

Produced by Hidden Sequence for MBC, Snow White Must Die (16×60′) premiered at Canneseries last year.

Based on Nele Neuhaus’ bestselling German novel, Snow White Must Die follows a young man who served 10 years in prison for a murder he doesn’t remember committing as he attempts to clear his name.

The cast features Byun Yo Han (Six Flying Dragons), Ko Jun (The Fiery Priest), Go Bo-gyeol (Hi Bye, Mama!), and Kim Bo-ra (Touch). The script is written by Seo Joo-yeon (Save Me 2) and directed by Byun Young Joo (Queen Mantis, Helpless).

It comes after Beta Film recently sold various Spanish drama LG Uplus in South Korea, including thriller Shades (8×60′; Secuoya Studios/Stellarmedia for SkyShowtime).