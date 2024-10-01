Bergerac, Three Are The Champions, Eva Longoria lead Banijay Mipcom slate

Banjijay is heading to Mipcom in Cannes later this month with a slate led by the re-imagining of detective drama Bergerac; original new competition format Three Are The Champions and travelogue Eva Longoria: Searching for Spain.

This year’s UK scripted offering from Banijay includes the revival of Bergerac from Banijay’s Blacklight TV for UKTV, and Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light, a Playground Entertainment and Company Pictures coproduction for the BBC and Masterpiece PBS.

Welsh crime drama The One that Got Away for S4C; We Go Again (w/t), a comedy drama for BBC Three and BBC iPlayer; and The Feud, a domestic thriller for Channel 5 are also included.

From New Zealand is new returnable crime procedural A Remarkable Place to Die for TVNZ, ZDF, and Acorn TV, and crossing over to Europe is Italy’s pop band drama Accidentally Famous for Sky Italia. Dutch thriller Elixir for NPO and New8, and French crime drama The Family Detective for TF1 are also included.

Returners Marie Antoinette for Canal+, PBS, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer and SAS Rogue Heroes for BBC iPlayer and MGM+ will also be highlighted.

New formats making their international debut include the Dutch reboot of entertainment programme By Land, Air and Sea produced by EndemolShine Nederland (part of Banijay Benelux) and Germany’s ratings success Three Are The Champions produced by EndemolShine Germany and Potatohead Pictures (part of Banijay Germany) for RTL.

Australia brings competitive renovation show Dream Home, comedy travelogue Origin Odyssey, and music themed social experiment Headliners; the US launches new dating series The Never Ever Mets, and from the UK is strategic reality format, The Fortune Hotel.

Existing formats on the slate include The Summit; MasterChef, Dessert Masters and Deal or No Deal Island.

On the factual front, CNN Original travelogue series Eva Longoria: Searching for Spain will headline, alongside feature-length documentary, Atomic People for the BBC, as well as docu-series 7/7: Three Weeks in July for the BBC and BBC iPlayer. In addition, two feature-length premium documentaries from Scenery, a joint venture with Banijay Benelux, are available to buyers in Cannes: Front Row and LARA: The Man Who Tried to Save Colombia.