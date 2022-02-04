Please wait...
Bell Media’s CTV renews Children Ruin Everything and doubles S1 episode order

Children Ruin Everything is set for a longer S2 on CTV

Canadian private broadcaster Bell Media’s network CTV has ordered an expanded second season of half-hour comedy Children Ruin Everything.

Bell Media has commissioned 16 new episodes, double the eight episodes of the first run, which premiered in Canada in January.

The comedy series, produced by Toronto-based New Metric Media and created by Kurt Smeaton (Schitt’s Creek, Kim’s Convenience), is set to go into production on its sophomore season in Toronto and Hamilton in the spring.

In the US, Roku previously acquired exclusive rights to the first season and will premiere it later in the year.

Children Ruin Everything stars Meaghan Rath (Being Human) and Aaron Abrams (Blindspot) as they raise their two young children in the city and struggle to hold on to the life they knew before becoming parents. The show also stars Ennis Esmer, Nazneen Contractor, Logan Nicholson, Mikayla SwamiNathan, Dmitry Chepovetsky, Veena Sood, Lisa Codrington and Darius Rota.

Chuck Tatham, executive producer on series such as Modern Family and Arrested Development, Rath and New Metric Media president Mark Montefiore are executive producers, with Beth Iley serving as producer.

Bell Media Distribution is the show’s international rights holder, while New Metric Media is the series’ exclusive international sales agent.

jordanpinto871443
Jordan Pinto 04-02-2022 ©C21Media
