Bell Media’s Crave adds 10,000 hours of content as part of growth drive

Canadian streaming service Crave is adding around 10,000 hours of new content from within the Bell Media ecosystem as it looks to boost engagement, expand advertising revenue and build on its growing base of around 4.3 million subscribers.

The additional content includes live programming from Bell Media’s broadcaster CTV and French-language network Noovo, including newscasts and select sporting events including Formula 1 Grand Prix, PGA golf tour and FIFA international soccer games.

The streamer is also expanding its collection of kids’ programming, with new Nickelodeon titles set to join the service.

The new content expands Crave’s overall library by around 30%, with the streamer also unveiling several new user-experience upgrades including more personalised recommendations, a new look and a top 10 list of most-watched shows.

Crave’s existing offering includes HBO and HBO Max programming, which it licenses through an exclusive deal with Warner Bros Discovery, as well as a fast-growing roster of originals including Heated Rivalry, Project Runway Canada, Empathie and Shoresy.

Last month, Bell Media president Sean Cohan told C21 he believes the service can grow to six million subs, and potentially more, in the coming years. Crave’s subscriber numbers had plateaued at around three million, but the streamer has been on a roll over the past 18 months, adding more than one million subs.